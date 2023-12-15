Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Centre Zach Aston-Reese was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Staten Island, NY., has played in just one game with the Red Wings in 2023-24, his first season with the club.

Aston-Reese, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Wings in the summer, has tallied four goals and three assists over 20 games in the minors this season.

The eighth-year player netted 10 goals and four assists over 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.