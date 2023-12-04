Ice Chips: Habs' Montembeault to start vs. Kraken
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are planning to start Sam Montembeault in net for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
Montembeault has a goals against average of 2.73 this season in 10 games, with a 5-3-1 record.
The Canadiens skated the following lines in warmup:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Evans-Monahan-Anderson
Pearson-Dvorak-Gallagher
Armia-Stephens-Ylönen
Matheson-Lindström
Guhle-Barron
Struble-Kovacevic
Ottawa Senators
Both Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot were absent from practice for the Ottawa Senators on Monday, though Bruce Garrioch reports that it was a maintenance day for both players.
Garrioch also noticed Tim Stutzle went down and appeared to be in some discomfort during practice, but that he returned to the bench.
Both Tkachuk and Chabot are expected to play on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Monday:
Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers
Iafallo - Perfetti - Vilardi
Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Chisholm
Brossoit
Hellebuyck
Winnipeg is set to battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund will not be practicing on Monday, as he is getting a maintenance day off, while Elias Lindholm will also miss practice for the Calgary Flames as he is dealing with an illness.
The Flames play their next game on Tuesday, against the Minnesota Wild.