Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Montreal Canadiens are planning to start Sam Montembeault in net for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Sam Montembeault starts in goal for Montreal. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 4, 2023

Montembeault has a goals against average of 2.73 this season in 10 games, with a 5-3-1 record.

The Canadiens skated the following lines in warmup:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Evans-Monahan-Anderson

Pearson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Armia-Stephens-Ylönen

Matheson-Lindström

Guhle-Barron

Struble-Kovacevic

Both Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot were absent from practice for the Ottawa Senators on Monday, though Bruce Garrioch reports that it was a maintenance day for both players.

Maintenance for Brady and Chabot. Both expected to play tomorrow. Ridly Greig expected to play #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 4, 2023

Garrioch also noticed Tim Stutzle went down and appeared to be in some discomfort during practice, but that he returned to the bench.

Both Tkachuk and Chabot are expected to play on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

#NHLJets vs #Canes:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Iafallo - Perfetti - Vilardi

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Chisholm



Brossoit

Hellebuyck



Scratches: Schmidt, Stanley@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 4, 2023

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Iafallo - Perfetti - Vilardi

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Chisholm

Brossoit

Hellebuyck

Winnipeg is set to battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund will not be practicing on Monday, as he is getting a maintenance day off, while Elias Lindholm will also miss practice for the Calgary Flames as he is dealing with an illness.

Maintenance day for Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm will also miss practice due to illness. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) December 4, 2023

The Flames play their next game on Tuesday, against the Minnesota Wild.