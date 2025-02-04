Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning assigned rookie Conor Geekie to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday.

Geekie, 20, was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022 and dealt to the Lightning during the 2024 NHL Draft, along with defenceman J.J. Moser and a draft pick, to the Lightning in exchange for defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

The 6-foot-4 centre appeared in 49 games with the Lightning this season, recording six goals and 12 points.

Geekie starred for the Western Hockey League's Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos last season, recording 43 goals and 99 points in 55 games.

He also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden in a fifth-place finish.