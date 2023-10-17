Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Head coach D.J. Smith said the team is awaiting clearance for Josh Norris to return to the lineup.

Norris worked as the team's third-line centre in practice Tuesday between Dominik Kubalik and Drake Batherson as he continues to work towards his season debut.

Norris worked on the team's power play unit with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk.

Forward Tim Stutzle was absent from the team's skate Tuesday morning due to a maintenance day.

In his absence, Tkachuk worked as the team's first-line centre between Parker Kelly and Claude Giroux.

Sens practice lines this Tuesday morning.

(No Stützle on the ice)



Kelly Tkachuk Giroux

Joseph Greig Tarasenko

Kubalik Norris Batherson

Chartier Kastelic MacEwen



Chychrun Chabot

Sanderson Zub

Brannstrom Hamonic — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 17, 2023

The Senators (2-1) will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters that defenceman Carson Soucy (lower-body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday in Philadelphia.

If he does play, TSN's Farhan Lalji notes that it likely means defenceman Akito Hirose or Noah Juulsen will need to be sent back to the AHL since Vancouver will no longer be in an emergency recall situation.

Tocchet also said there is a good chance forward Ilya Mikheyev will play later on the team's road trip, which spans four more games and ends next Tuesday (Oct. 24) in Nashville against the Predators. Mikheyev has not played yet this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery.

Sam Montembeault will start against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, TSN's Kenzie Lalonde reports. Marc-Andre Fleury will start for the Wild.

Montembeault had a net to himself during Tuesday's gameday skate, while Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau rotated at the other end.

The team will move ahead with 12 forwards in the absence of Kirby Dach, Lalonde reports.

Here are Montreal's expeted lines:

Caufield-Suzuki-HP

Anderson-Newhook-Slafkovsky

Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher

Pezzetta-Evans- Ylönen



Matheson-Savard

Guhle-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Harris



Montembeault



The Jets will host the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, with Connor Hellebuyck getting his third straight start to begin the season.

#NHLJets vs #LAKings:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Niederreiter - Perfetti - Ehlers

Iafallo - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Namestnikov



Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt



Hellebuyck

Brossoit



Scratched: Gustafsson, Stanley, Chisholm@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 17, 2023

Defenceman Alex Goligoski will not play against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday due to a lower-body injury.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have sent goaltender Jet Greaves back to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, it was announced Tuesday.

He'd been up on an emergency basis in place of goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who was out with flu-like symptoms.