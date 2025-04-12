Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is the projected starter against the Montreal Canadiens tonight.

Stolarz was in the home net this morning at the team's optional skate. The 31-year-old made 25 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He is 19-8-3 in 32 appearances this season with a .922 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average.

Defenceman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and forward David Kampf (upper-body) also were on the ice for the optional skate.

McCabe will not play tonight as the Maple Leafs will be playing with five defencemen. He has been injured since Apr. 2 and has missed the past three games. Per TSN's Mark Masters, Leafs head coach Craig Berube expects McCabe to play before the end of the regular season, which wraps up next week with games against Buffalo (Tuesday) and Detroit (Thursday).

Kampf, 30, has missed the last three games after sustaining an injury against the Panthers last Wednesday. In 59 games this season, he has five goals and 13 points.