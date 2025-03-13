Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev is a game-time decision when his team takes on the Florida Panthers on Thursday, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Tanev, 35, missed the team's last six games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 right shot defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 57 games with a plus-26 while averaging 19:48 of ice time.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are projected to use these lines when they take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are projected to use these lines when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman

J. Skinner - Draisaitl - Arvidsson

Podkolzin - Henrique - Brown

Jones - Kapanen - Perry

Walman - Bouchard

Nurse - Stecher

Kulak - Emberson

S. Skinner

Pickard

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in net when the Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, according to team reporters Amanda Stein.

Markstrom, 35, has a 22-12-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in his first season with the Devils.

The Devils are projected to use these lines against the Oilers on Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson is expected to start in net for the Flyers when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Ersson, 25, has an 18-12-4 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average this season.

Additionally, defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen won't be available for the Flyers tonight and Egor Zamula will come into the lineup in his place.

Ristolainen has four goals and 19 points in 63 games this season while averaging 20:31 of ice time.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres assigned forwards Josh Dunne and Isak Rosen to the AHL's Rochester Americans on Thursday.

Dunne, 26, made his NHL debut during the team's 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, recording five penalty minutes on 7:15 of ice time.

The 6-foot-4 centre has eight goals and 24 points in 54 games with the Americans this season.

Rosen, 21, has appeared in three games with the Sabres this year with a minus-2 rating.

The 6-foot winger has 26 goals and 50 points in 51 games in the AHL this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will be in net when the Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Jarry, 37, is coming off a 37-save overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 10-8-4 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.15 save percentage this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers are projected to use these lines when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to team reporter Jameson Olive.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Nikita Kucherov will be a game-time decision due to an illness when his team takes on the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Jon Cooper,

Kucherov, 31, exited the Lightning's 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in the third period with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot winger has 28 goals and 92 points in 61 games this season.

Jonas Johansson is expected to be in net on Thursday when the Lightning take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, according to team reporter Gabby Shirley.

Johansson, 29, has a 7-5-1 record this season with a 3.15 goals-against average and .896 save percentage while backing up goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.