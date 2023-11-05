Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Mark Giordano was absent from the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice on Sunday following their 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Masters notes that the 40-year-old logged 22:19 minutes of ice time on Saturday.

Mark Giordano absent from practice



His ice time has increased in each of the last four games



22:19 last night against Sabres @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 5, 2023

Matthew Knies skated in the top six with Calle Jarnkrok moving to the bottom.

Masters shared the Leafs' lines from Sunday:

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi- Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Lagesson - Benoit / Lajoie



Samsonov and Woll



Face Lightning tomorrow @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/YX7Vgdp6j2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 5, 2023

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner was absent from the team's practice on Sunday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

No Gagner at Oilers practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/oPQI9KN10A — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 5, 2023

The 34-year-old London, Ont., native made his season debut with the Oilers on Nov. 2 against the Dallas Stars and played 15:31 minutes of ice time against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 4.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday they have assigned forward Waltteri Merela to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Merela, 24, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, averaging 10:54 in ice time.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have assigned Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue and Connor Mackey to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, it was announced Sunday.

UPDATE: The Rangers have assigned Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue and Connor Mackey to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) November 5, 2023

Brodzinski, a 30-year-old from Blaine, Minn., has skated nine minutes in one game for the Rangers this season.

Mackey, 27, has played in three games this season, scoring three goals and recording seven points.

Domingue, 31, has a 3-1-0 record in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season