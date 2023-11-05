Ice Chips: Leafs D Giordano absent from practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Mark Giordano was absent from the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice on Sunday following their 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, reports TSN's Mark Masters.
Masters notes that the 40-year-old logged 22:19 minutes of ice time on Saturday.
Matthew Knies skated in the top six with Calle Jarnkrok moving to the bottom.
Masters shared the Leafs' lines from Sunday:
Lines at Leafs practice
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi- Tavares - Nylander
Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok
Gregor - Kampf - Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Klingberg
Lagesson - Benoit / Lajoie
Samsonov and Woll
Face Lightning tomorrow @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/YX7Vgdp6j2
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner was absent from the team's practice on Sunday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
The 34-year-old London, Ont., native made his season debut with the Oilers on Nov. 2 against the Dallas Stars and played 15:31 minutes of ice time against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 4.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday they have assigned forward Waltteri Merela to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Merela, 24, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, averaging 10:54 in ice time.
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers have assigned Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue and Connor Mackey to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, it was announced Sunday.
Brodzinski, a 30-year-old from Blaine, Minn., has skated nine minutes in one game for the Rangers this season.
Mackey, 27, has played in three games this season, scoring three goals and recording seven points.
Domingue, 31, has a 3-1-0 record in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season