Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty took the ice at the start of practice Friday but departed before the session began, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Pacioretty, 36, suffered an apparent injury during Wednesday's practice, with head coach Craig Berube stating that the veteran had ''tweaked something'' before leaving the ice.

The 17-year NHL veteran attempted to participate in the team's session Thursday, but departed early once again after the injury did not respond well, Berube told reporters after.

Pacioretty has already been listed as doubtful for Toronto's weekend double-header against the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks after the NHL returns from the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Saturday.

The New Canaan, Conn. native has recorded five goals and eight assists for 13 points across 37 games in his first season with the Maple Leafs.