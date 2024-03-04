Ice Chips: Leafs' Lyubushkin skates after head injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin skated during Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers with an injury.
Lyubushkin, 29, left the game with a head injury after taking a hit from Rangers forward Matt Rempe.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman skating 12:12 in his first game back with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
He has four assists in 56 games split between the Ducks and Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during their morning skate prior to taking on the Boston Bruins:
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander
McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok
Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves
Gregor
Rielly - Lyubushkin
Brodie - Liljegren
Benoit - McCabe
Lagesson
Samsonov
Woll
Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is considered to be day-to-day with "bumps and bruises" according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Merzlikins, 29, made 26 saves in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Portzline added that the 6-foot-3 goaltender is not being held out of the lineup for trade reasons with trade deadline on Friday.
Merzlikins requested a trade from the Blue Jackets in January.