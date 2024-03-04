Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin skated during Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers with an injury.

Good news for the Leafs as Ilya Lyubushkin is on the ice for the morning skate



Left Saturday’s game with a head injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8MGScJtTfj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Lyubushkin, 29, left the game with a head injury after taking a hit from Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman skating 12:12 in his first game back with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

He has four assists in 56 games split between the Ducks and Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during their morning skate prior to taking on the Boston Bruins:

Leafs lines at morning skate



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor



Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson



Samsonov, Woll, Jones



Host Bruins tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is considered to be day-to-day with "bumps and bruises" according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Told that #CBJ Elvis Merzlikins is legitimately dealing bumps and bruises and is legitimately day to day.



He is not being held out of the lineup for trade deadline purposes. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 4, 2024

Merzlikins, 29, made 26 saves in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Portzline added that the 6-foot-3 goaltender is not being held out of the lineup for trade reasons with trade deadline on Friday.

Merzlikins requested a trade from the Blue Jackets in January.