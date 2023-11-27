Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs announced Monday they have loaned forward Alex Steeves to their American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies.

Steeves, a 23-year-old from Saint Paul, Minn., was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Nov. 23 but did not see action.

Steeves has skated in 14 games for the Marlies this season, scoring 11 goals and recording 16 points.

The undrafted Notre Dame product played in three games for the Maple Leafs last season.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports that Joonas Korpisalo took part in the Senators' optional skate on Monday morning ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers.

Korpisalo, 29, last played on Nov. 16 against the Detroit Red Wings, making 37 saves in a 5-4 win.

Korpisalo has a 5-4 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season in 11 appearances.

The Pori, Finland, native is in his first season with the Senators after spending time with the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022-23 season.

Originally drafted by the Blue Jackets with the 62nd overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, Korpisalo played eight seasons in Columbus being traded to the Kings.

The Islanders announced Monday that Sebastian Aho has been placed on injured reserve.

Aho, 27, has played in 19 games for the Islanders this season, recording four points.