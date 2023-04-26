Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the Stanley Cup playoffs with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice, but was skating on his own in practice, The Athletic's Jonas Siegel reports.

Matt Murray is not taking part in practice. He’s working a separate pad with the Leafs development staff. https://t.co/jSAfK8IfoS — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 26, 2023

Murray hasn't skated with the team since he suffered a concussion on Apr. 2. Murray appeared in 26 games for the Leafs this year, his first with Toronto after he was acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators.

He had a 14-8-2 record, with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average.

Forward Michael Bunting also practiced in a regular jersey with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, though head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated he will not play in Game 6.

Lines at Maple Leafs' Practice - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Nylander

Knies - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Simmonds, Bunting

D

Rielly - Schenn

McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Liljegren

Mete - Timmins

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated with a regular uniform on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from injury.

#NHLJets Ehlers will be reevaluated after Thursday’s morning skate in pursuit of final medical clearance. He engaged in more contact in today’s practice to test his recovery, and his participation in power play drills was a sign that he’s ramping up to return. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 26, 2023

Ehlers, who engaged in more contact during the practice, will be reevaluated after Thursday’s skate in hopes he can be medically cleared.

Ehlers suffered an upper-body injury on Apr 11 and has not played since.

The Jets face elimination as they trail the Vegas Golden Knights three games to one. Game 5 will be played in Vegas on Thursday.

The Jets also said forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled out for Game 5 after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's loss.

#NHLJets Scheifele will not play in Game 5 but has not been ruled out for a potential Game 6. Bowness says the main issue with Scheifele’s upper body injury is his limited range of motion. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 26, 2023

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kevin Stenlund and Mason Appleton all missed practice on Wednesday due to nagging injuries, but all three are likely to play in Game 5.

#NHLJets players missing from practice:

•Dubois, Stenlund & Appleton are all dealing with nagging injuries but are likely to play in Game 5.

•Rittich (LBI) will skate Thursday morning, after which time he’ll be assessed whether he can back up Hellebuyck in Game 5.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 26, 2023

The Jets skated the following lines in practice:

F

Connor - Gustafsson - Wheeler

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Neiderreiter

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Jonsson - Maënalanen - Kuhlman

D

Dillon - Pionk

Schmidt - DeMelo

Stanley - Samberg

Capobianco - Perfetti

Hellebuyck Holm Salminen

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron participated in an optional morning skate on Wednesday, and is considered a game-time decision for Game 5.

Patrice Bergeron will take warmups. He will be a game-time decision. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 26, 2023

Bergeron hasn't played in the Boston Bruins' opening series against the Florida Panthers, which they currently lead 3-1.

Bruins forward David Krejci skated on his own on Wednesday, but is still listed as out for Game 5.

David Krejci is skating on his own. He is out for Game 5. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 26, 2023

The Czechoslovakia native has played his entire 16-year career with the Bruins, and has played in 158 Stanley Cup playoffs games with the team.

The 6-foot centre had missed the final six games of the regular season with a lower-body injury before returning for Game 1 of their series with the Panthers.

Krejci has an assist in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far and registered 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games in the regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning skated the following lines on Wednesday:

Stamkos-Point-Kucherov

Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Jeannot

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry

Eyssimont drawing in

Hedman-Perbix

Sergachev-Raddysh

Cole-Bogosian

Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is "planning on travelling" and will be a "game-time decision" for Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild, according to head coach Peter DeBoer.

Pete DeBoer on Joe Pavelski today:



“Planning on traveling”

“Game-time decision”



We will see what Game 6 looks like in St. Paul… #TexasHockey — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) April 26, 2023

The Stars will travel to Minnesota for Game 6, after they took command of the seven-game series with a 4-0 victory on Tuesday to go up three games to two.

Pavelski suffered a concussion after receiving a heavy hit from Matt Dumba in the opening game of the series. His 64 career Stanley Cup Playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players in NHL history.