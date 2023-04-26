Ice Chips: Murray skates on separate pad at Maple Leafs practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the Stanley Cup playoffs with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice, but was skating on his own in practice, The Athletic's Jonas Siegel reports.
Murray hasn't skated with the team since he suffered a concussion on Apr. 2. Murray appeared in 26 games for the Leafs this year, his first with Toronto after he was acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators.
He had a 14-8-2 record, with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average.
Forward Michael Bunting also practiced in a regular jersey with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, though head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated he will not play in Game 6.
Lines at Maple Leafs' Practice - Mark Masters, TSN
F
Jarnkrok - Matthews - Nylander
Knies - Tavares - Marner
Kerfoot - O’Reilly - Acciari
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
Simmonds, Bunting
D
Rielly - Schenn
McCabe - Brodie
Giordano - Holl
Gustafsson - Liljegren
Mete - Timmins
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated with a regular uniform on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from injury.
Ehlers, who engaged in more contact during the practice, will be reevaluated after Thursday’s skate in hopes he can be medically cleared.
Ehlers suffered an upper-body injury on Apr 11 and has not played since.
The Jets face elimination as they trail the Vegas Golden Knights three games to one. Game 5 will be played in Vegas on Thursday.
The Jets also said forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled out for Game 5 after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's loss.
Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kevin Stenlund and Mason Appleton all missed practice on Wednesday due to nagging injuries, but all three are likely to play in Game 5.
The Jets skated the following lines in practice:
F
Connor - Gustafsson - Wheeler
Ehlers - Namestnikov - Neiderreiter
Barron - Lowry - Appleton
Jonsson - Maënalanen - Kuhlman
D
Dillon - Pionk
Schmidt - DeMelo
Stanley - Samberg
Capobianco - Perfetti
Hellebuyck Holm Salminen
Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron participated in an optional morning skate on Wednesday, and is considered a game-time decision for Game 5.
Bergeron hasn't played in the Boston Bruins' opening series against the Florida Panthers, which they currently lead 3-1.
Bruins forward David Krejci skated on his own on Wednesday, but is still listed as out for Game 5.
The Czechoslovakia native has played his entire 16-year career with the Bruins, and has played in 158 Stanley Cup playoffs games with the team.
The 6-foot centre had missed the final six games of the regular season with a lower-body injury before returning for Game 1 of their series with the Panthers.
Krejci has an assist in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far and registered 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games in the regular season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning skated the following lines on Wednesday:
Stamkos-Point-Kucherov
Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn
Colton-Paul-Jeannot
Maroon-Bellemare-Perry
Eyssimont drawing in
Hedman-Perbix
Sergachev-Raddysh
Cole-Bogosian
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is "planning on travelling" and will be a "game-time decision" for Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild, according to head coach Peter DeBoer.
The Stars will travel to Minnesota for Game 6, after they took command of the seven-game series with a 4-0 victory on Tuesday to go up three games to two.
Pavelski suffered a concussion after receiving a heavy hit from Matt Dumba in the opening game of the series. His 64 career Stanley Cup Playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players in NHL history.