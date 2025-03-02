Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters Sunday that Max Domi, Steven Lorentz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are all game-time decisions Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three player did not practise on Saturday.

Meanwhile, forward Calle Jarnkrok will not make his season debut Sunday after playing on the third line in Saturday's session.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports he could be in the lineup Monday against the San Jose Sharks, adding that a healthy Jarnkrok would be like a trade deadline acquisition.

"For me, he's ready to go. It's decision time for him and the doctors," Berube said Saturday.

"I feel great out there," Jarnkrok said after Saturday's practice session. "I'm just waiting for the last medical clearance here. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or the next day or the day after that, but I'm really close."

Jarnkrok has been sidelined since undergoing groin and hernia surgery in November. He was labelled month-to-month after the surgeries.

The 33-year-old had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games played last season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers are holding out forward Reilly Smith from Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators for trade-related reasons, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Smith is a pending unrestricted free agent who LeBrun notes could be dealt ahead of Friday's deadline.

The 33-year-old has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 58 games this season, his first with the Rangers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Blomqvist will start in net Sunday for the Penguins, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters prior to puck drop.

Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph will miss the matchup with an upper-body injury. He has one assist in 24 NHL games this season.