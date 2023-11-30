Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Max Lajoie from their American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Max Lajoie from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 30, 2023

The 28-year-old from Quebec City skated in one game for the Maple Leafs this season.

At the AHL level, the former Ottawa Senators draft choice (2016) has five points in 14 games with the Marlies.