Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Dakota Mermis from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

Marshall Rifai was also assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move.

The news comes after Toronto placed defenceman Chris Tanev on injured reserve Sunday. Tanev has missed each of Toronto’s last two games after leaving the team's game against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 25 after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Mermis, 31, has played one game in the NHL this season, with the Utah Hockey Club. He has four goals and 12 points in 75 NHL games with Utah, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, and Arizona Coyotes.

Rifai, 26, has yet to appear in an NHL game this season, but has recorded three goals and six assists in 44 games for the Marlies.

He has played in two NHL contests over the course of his career, coming with the Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 season.

Toronto currently occupies the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 38-20-2 record and 78 points, one clear of the second-place Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers

Newly-acquired defenceman Seth Jones participated in the Florida Panthers's morning skate on Monday.

He skated beside Niko Mikkola on the team's second pairing behind Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad. Nate Schmidt and Dmitry Kulikov rounded out the blue line pairings at practice.

Jones was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night alongside a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft. Chicago is also retaining 26 per cent of Jones' salary.

The 30-year-old has registered seven goals and 20 assists in 42 games played for Chicago this season. The 14-year NHL veteran has previously played for the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Blackhawks since being drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft.

The Arlington, Tex. native has recorded 97 goals and 335 assists for 432 points across 839 NHL games played in his career.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson skated with the team at practice on Monday morning after making an early exit in Saturday's 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of a crosscheck to the neck from Tyler Toffoli with just two minutes remaining in regulation.

Sanderson remained down on the ice after the incident, and did not return for the remainder of the contest. Toffoli was not penalized on the play.

The Whitefish, Mont. native has scored six goals and 37 points in 58 games played for Ottawa this season.

He was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Senators in the 2020 draft, and has recorded 107 points across 214 career NHL contests.