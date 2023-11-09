Ice Chips: Maple Leafs D Klingberg skating on fourth pair at practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Holmberg was previously recalled by the Maple Leafs on Oct. 20. He went scoreless in seven games before being loaned back to the Marlies on Nov. 9.
Defenceman Max Lajoie has also been loaned to the AHL.
Lines at Leafs practice per TSN's Mark Masters:
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok
Gregor - Kampf - Reaves
Holmberg
Rielly - Brodie
Giordano - McCabe
Benoit - Lagesson
Timmins (no-contact jersey) - Klingberg
Samsonov
Woll
Calgary Flames
The Flames have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
In six games this season with the Wranglers, Wolf has five wins with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.
The 22-year-old was named AHL goaltender of the year in 2022-23 for the second year in a row after leading the AHL in save percentage (.932), GAA (2.09), wins (42) and shutouts (seven). He also won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's MVP last season.
Wolf was a seventh-round pick (214th overall) by the Flames at the 2019 NHL Draft.
Lines ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators:
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Kupari
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Scratches: Chisholm, Stanley