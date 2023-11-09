Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Holmberg was previously recalled by the Maple Leafs on Oct. 20. He went scoreless in seven games before being loaned back to the Marlies on Nov. 9.

Defenceman Max Lajoie has also been loaned to the AHL.

Lines at Leafs practice per TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Holmberg

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - McCabe

Benoit - Lagesson

Timmins (no-contact jersey) - Klingberg

Samsonov

Woll

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

In six games this season with the Wranglers, Wolf has five wins with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

The 22-year-old was named AHL goaltender of the year in 2022-23 for the second year in a row after leading the AHL in save percentage (.932), GAA (2.09), wins (42) and shutouts (seven). He also won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's MVP last season.

Wolf was a seventh-round pick (214th overall) by the Flames at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Winnipeg Jets

Lines ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators:

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Kupari

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Scratches: Chisholm, Stanley