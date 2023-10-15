Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll in net for their third game of the season on Monday, per head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Woll, 25, played in seven regular-season games for Toronto last season, and finished with a 2.16 goals against average. He also made four starts for the Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:

Lines at Leafs practice



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Minten - Domi

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

Benoit



Samsonov

Woll



Face Blackhawks Monday

Pavel Buchnevich, who departed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, did not practice on Sunday. The severity of the injury is not yet known, per head coach Craig Berube.

Buchnevich update: He did not practice today. Berube told reporters that they'll know more about his status later today.

Buchnevich, 28, averaged over a point a game last season for St. Louis, as he finished with 26 goals and 67 points in 63 contests.

The Detroit Red Wings recalled centre Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Sunday, and sent centre Zach Aston-Reese down in a corresponding move.

Czarnik, 30, played 29 games with the Red Wings a season ago with three goals and five points. In two games with Grand Rapids this year, he has registered two goals and three points.

Aston-Reese was called up on Saturday, but did not play in their 6-4 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Eric Robinson clears waivers and will report to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Robinson has been with the Blue Jackets for each of his seven NHL seasons. He has 37 goals and 81 points in 260 career games.

The Washington Capitals skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:

#Caps lines, pairs and goalies today:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Milano-Strome-Phillips

Malenstyn-Dowd-Protas

Mantha



Sandin-Carlson

Fehervary-TvR

Alexeyev-Jensen

Johansen



Kuemper



Washington will take on the Calgary Flames on Monday.