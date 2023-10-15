Ice Chips: Leafs to start Woll in net on Monday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll in net for their third game of the season on Monday, per head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Woll, 25, played in seven regular-season games for Toronto last season, and finished with a 2.16 goals against average. He also made four starts for the Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:
Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner
Jarnkrok - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Minten - Domi
Gregor - Kampf - Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Klingberg
Giordano - Liljegren
Benoit
Samsonov
Woll
St. Louis Blues
Pavel Buchnevich, who departed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, did not practice on Sunday. The severity of the injury is not yet known, per head coach Craig Berube.
Buchnevich, 28, averaged over a point a game last season for St. Louis, as he finished with 26 goals and 67 points in 63 contests.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings recalled centre Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Sunday, and sent centre Zach Aston-Reese down in a corresponding move.
Czarnik, 30, played 29 games with the Red Wings a season ago with three goals and five points. In two games with Grand Rapids this year, he has registered two goals and three points.
Aston-Reese was called up on Saturday, but did not play in their 6-4 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Eric Robinson clears waivers and will report to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
Robinson has been with the Blue Jackets for each of his seven NHL seasons. He has 37 goals and 81 points in 260 career games.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Milano-Strome-Phillips
Malenstyn-Dowd-Protas
Mantha
Sandin-Carlson
Fehervary-TvR
Alexeyev-Jensen
Johansen
Kuemper
Lindgren
Washington will take on the Calgary Flames on Monday.