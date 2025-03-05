Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes will be out Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks, reports Jeff Paterson.

Head coach Rick Tocchet added that Hughes "tweaked something" in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, with the reigning Norris Trophy winner missing most of the third period..

Hughes did take the ice for practice on Tuesday, but left shortly thereafter. Tocchet told reporters after the session that his early exit was planned, and that his captain remains day-to-day.

The Orlando native has hampered by an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss six games in February, as well as the entirety of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

In 50 games played this season, Hughes has posted 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points.

The Canucks, 27-22-11, are two points back of the Calgary Flames for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Vancouver returns to play Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have loaned forward Matt Savoie to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday.

Savoie, 21, had been a healthy scratch in two of the Oilers' past three games since being recalled for the first time this season on Feb. 21.

The St. Albert, Alta. native has made four appearances for Edmonton this season, recording his first career assist while skating next to Leon Draisaitl on the team's second line.

In 45 games with Bakersfield, Savoie has scored 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points.

The ninth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Savoie had previously played in just one NHL game, coming in 2023-24 for the Buffalo Sabres.

Edmonton traded for the young winger this summer in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

Linus Ullmark looks to be in line to start Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN1200.

Ullmark, 31, allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss at the hands of the Eastern Confernece-leading Washington Capitals on Monday.

The Swedish net-minder has played to a 13-11-3 record this season, with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .912 save-percentage in 28 starts for Ottawa.

A 10-year NHL veteran, Ullmark has earned just one win across his last six starts, holding a 4.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage during that span.

The Senators rolled out the following lines as Wednesday's morning skate.

Nick Jensen was notably absent, but TSN1200 reports that the defenceman had a therapy day. He is still "likely" to play against the Blackhawks.

In 55 games for the Senators, Jensen has scored three goals and 15 assists in his first season with the team.

Chicago's Arvid Soderblom will get the start opposite of Ullmark as the Blackhawks look for their third consecutive win.

Through 26 starts this season, Soderblom holds an 8-15-5 record with a 3.53 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage.

Ottawa finishes off a two-game road trip before returning home for matchups against the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Samuel Helenius from the Ontario Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Helenius, 22, has split time between the NHL and AHL this season, scoring one goal and three points across 27 games for Los Angeles as a rookie.

With the Reign, Helenius has scored two goals and four points across 20 games this year.

The Dallas native has played with the Reign since 2021-22. He posted a career-high eight goals and 19 points last season.

The Kings hold the third spot in the Pacific Division with 70 points, and take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.