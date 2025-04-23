Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Aliaksei Protas skated prior to the Capitals morning skate ahead of Game 2 of their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens, according to Tarik El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Protas, 24, missed the Capitals 3-2 overtime win in Game 1 due to a foot injury that that also caused him to miss the last six games of the regular season.

The 6-foot-6 centre was skating in a regular sweater on Wednesday, but his status for Game 2 has not been determined.

Protas was a key offensive force for the Capitals this season, recording 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.

Washington has a 1-0 series advantage over the Canadiens entering Game 2.

Head coach Jared Bednar told Denver's Altitude Sports Radio that there's a good chance captain Gabriel Landeskog will paly in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Landeskog, 32, hasn't had any NHL action since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

The 6-foot-1 winger appeared in two games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, recording a goal and two points as he continues to gear up for playoff action.

Landeskog has played his entire 11-plus season career in Colorado, recording 248 goals and 571 points in 738 career games. He added 27 goals and 67 points in 69 career playoff games.

Colorado is tied with Dallas 1-1 in their first-round series entering Game 3 on Wednesday.