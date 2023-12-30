Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Washington Capitals have recalled G Hunter Shepard from their AHL affiliate, Hershey Bears.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears and have loaned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey.

The 28-year-old goaltender has played in two games for the Capitals this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.15 GAA and .915 save-percentage in a pair of spot starts.

Shepard holds a 14-2-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and .908 save-percentage with the Hershey Bears in 16 appearances during the 2023-2024 campaign.

F Ivan Miroshnichenko was loaned to Hershey in a corresponding move.

The Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators tonight at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT.

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled F Raphael Lavoie from Bakersfield (AHL) on an emergency basis, the team announced on Saturday.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Forward Raphael Lavoie has been recalled from the @Condors on an emergency basis.

🔸Defenceman Ben Gleason has been loaned to Bakersfield.

The 23-year-old has appeared in six games for Edmonton this season, failing to record a point before being sent back to Bakersfield last month.

The former second-round pick has played well during his time in the American Hockey League, posting 10 goals and 14 points in just 19 games.

In a corresponding move, D Ben Gleason has been loaned to Bakersfield. He has not skated in a game this season for Edmonton.

The Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.

D Ryan Pulock has been placed on Long Term Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday.

#Isles Transactions: Ken Appleby has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. Ryan Pulock has been placed on LTIR.

Pulock, 29, has not played since the team's December 7 contest after the defenceman blocked a point shot with his leg.

The Manitoba native has registered six points in 25 games played this season.

The Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.

F Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer are set to make their return on Sunday, per Head Coach Derek Lalonde.

Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer will both be back in the lineup tomorrow vs. Boston, per Coach Lalonde.

Veleno, 23, has missed the team's last two games with an undisclosed injury. The former first-round pick has posted 13 points in 34 games with the Red Wings this season.

Fischer, 26, has not appeared in Detroit's last two contests while dealing with an upper body injury. He was placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23.

The Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on Sunday.

Ottawa Senators D Artem Zub was not seen at practice today, per TSN's Claire Hanna.

Defenseman Artem Zub is not at #Sens skate.

Zub, 28, has played in 24 games for the Senators this season, posting two goals and ten points.

Meanwhile, D Thomas Chabot was seen taking the ice in a regular contact jersey at practice, indicating that he's close to making his return from a lower-body injury that landed him on Injured Reserve on December 7th.

Thomas Chabot is back practicing in a normal jersey playing with Jake Sanderson.

Chabot, 26, was able to practice on Friday, but was wearing a non-contact jersey when he took the ice.

The Canadian defenceman has appeared in just 9 games played this season due to injury

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT .

F Kyle Connor was seen skating in a non-contact jersey this morning, per TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Kyle Connor was skating in a non-contact jersey this morning, only 20 days after suffering a right knee injury with a 6-8 week recovery timeline.



We'll have more info on Connor in our #TSN broadcast, starting at 12:30 Central in Jets viewing region.

Connor, 27, suffered a right-knee injury on December 10, and was placed on Injured Reserve by the team just three days later.

In 26 games played this season, the American winger has scored 17 goals while adding 11 assists.

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild today at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.