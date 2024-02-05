Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa and he is on the ice for practice this morning.

Everyone else on Capitals roster is present for practice, including Michael Sgarbossa, who was called up today — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 5, 2024

The 31-year-old has seven goals and 43 points in 44 games in the AHL with the Hershey Bears this season, his sixth with the organization. He helped Hershey win the 2023 Calder Cup.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

The Campbellville, Ont., native has appeared in 65 career NHL games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Capitals.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Chaffee, 26, has skated in three games with Tampa Bay this season, recording his first career NHL goal and assist Jan. 25. Chaffee has appeared in five career NHL games, including two with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season.

In 36 games with Syracuse this season, he has scored 12 goals with 26 points.

The Lightning signed Chaffee as a free agent on July 1, 2023 to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled forward Jake Lucchini from AHL Iowa according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Jake Lucchini recalled by #mnwild. Jesper Wallstedt has not. So Marc-Andre Fleury should be back. We’ll count the rest of the injured forwards at 11 am practice. Before break Raska, Lettieri, Dewar and Maroon were all hurt. As of now, latter three still listed on IR. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 5, 2024

Lucchini has appeared in eight games with Minnesota this season, recording zero points. In 30 AHL games, he has 11 goals and 23 points.

He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 19 career NHL games, scoring one goal, split between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota.