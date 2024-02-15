Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares are back on the ice after missing yesterday's practice due to illness.

Nylander played 19:38 on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues and scored a goal. The 27-year-old has 26 goals and 66 points in 51 games this season.

Tavares has 15 goals and 40 points in 50 games this season. Marner has 22 goals and 57 points in 50 games.

Illness is currently affecting the Leafs as Marner and Tavares missed Tuesday's game.

William Nylander back on the ice after missing yesterday’s practice due to illness pic.twitter.com/qqPau7gGJg — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 15, 2024

The Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at home tonight.

Forward Alex Steeves is not on the ice for the Leafs optional skate while defenceman Maxime Lajoie is back.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Max Guenette under emergency conditions.

Guenette, 22, has four goals and 23 points in 41 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season. He made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2022-23 in the last game of the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres on April 13.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson (lower-body injury) was on the ice in non-contact jersey while Artem Zub was absent.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's end as the Senators are set to host the Anaheim Ducks tonight as they look for a fifth straight win.

Sens lines at practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Greig-Pinto-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Kastelic-Kelly

Chabot-JBD

Chychrun-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Guenette