Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will get the start Sunday evening in Carolina against the Hurricanes, the team announced.

It will be his second straight start after getting the night off Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, where backup Eric Comrie backstopped Winnipeg to a 4-1 win.

Hellebuyck is a league-best 37-8-3 with a .927 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average in 48 games this season as he continues to make a case for his second straight Vezina Trophy.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have activated goaltender Marcus Hogberg off the injured reserve list, it was announced Sunday via the league's media website.

He has been out since Jan. 25 with an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old has a .947 save percentage and 1.47 goals-against average in seven outings this season, his first with the Isles.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway is not playing Sunday afternoon as Philadelphia takes on the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury.

It will be his fifth straight game on the sidelines.

In 60 games this season for the Flyers, Hathaway has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.