Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi has been given medical clearance to play, as reported by TSN's John Lu.

The former first-round pick played in three games for the Jets before suffering a knee injury on October 17th, and remains a game-time decision ahead of the team's matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Vilardi, 24, inked a two-year deal with Winnipeg this off-season after first coming into the league as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled F Kent Johnson from their AHL affiliate, the team announced Thursday.

The former fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft had three assists in eight games before being demoted in early November.

Johnson, 21, quickly found his stride and registered 15 points in ten games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

In a corresponding move, defenceman Damon Severson was placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 19th.

F Taylor Hall has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ACL, the team announced Thursday.

The former first-overall pick played in just ten games for Chicago this year, after being traded from the Boston Bruins this off-season.

Hall, 32, is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-2024 season after recording two goals and two assists in his first season with the Blackhawks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Max Lajoie from their American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies.

The 28-year-old from Quebec City skated in one game for the Maple Leafs this season.

At the AHL level, the former Ottawa Senators draft choice (2016) has five points in 14 games with the Marlies.