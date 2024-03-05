Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Gabriel Vilardi will not play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

#NHLJets Bowness says Vilardi (UBI) will not play tonight, will travel with the team to Seattle and will be evaluated before Friday’s game on trade deadline day.



Schmidt has been fighting the flu bug and will sit tonight. Stanley draws back in. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 5, 2024

Vilardi, 24, last appeared in the Jets' 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 29, where he had 10:31 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 forward missed the last two games with the injury and will be re-evaluated prior to Friday's game against the Kraken.

Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season.

Defenceman Nate Schmidt will also not be available to the Jets on Tuesday while he is battling the flu.

The 6-foot defenceman has a goal and 10 points in 52 games this season while averaging 16:43 of ice time.

The Jets used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Kraken, according to TSN's John Lu:

#NHLJets vs #Kraken:

Connor - Scheifele - Namestnikov

Ehlers - Monahan - Iafallo

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Perfetti



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Stanley



Hellebuyck

Brossoit



Scratches: Kupari, Vilardi (UBI), Schmidt (illness)@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 5, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Conor Timmins participated in Maple Leafs' practice on Tuesday after missing 15 games with mononucleosis.

Conor Timmins on the ice



Looks like he’ll take part in his first Leafs practice since the mono diagnosis @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Rn8cgv9wBi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2024

The 25-year-old defenceman last played during the 1-0 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 24, prior to the All-Star break.

Timmins has a goal and six points in 16 games this season.

Centre David Kampf did not participate during Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

David Kampf absent from Leafs practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2024

Kampf, 29, had 10:48 of ice time during the Maple Leafs' 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 centre has five goals and 11 points in 57 games this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's practice, according to Masters:

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves



Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson - Timmins



Samsonov

Woll

Jones



Host Sabres Wednesday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2024

The Senators recalled forward Rourke Chartier from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Tuesday.

Chartier, 27, has appeared in 34 games in Ottawa this season, recording two goals and three points.

He also has seven goals and 10 points in 12 games in the AHL this season.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers used these pairings in their morning skate prior to their game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, according to team reporter Tony Brar:

EDM lines & pairings in Boston:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - RNH - Janmark

Foegele - McLeod - Perry

Brown - Holloway - Ryan

Gagner



Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Desharnais

Kulak - Ceci



Skinner

Pickard#Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) March 5, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Noel Acciari will not be in the Penguins' lineup on Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Lineup updates from Mike Sullivan:

- Jansen Harkins, who left Sunday's game with an upper-body injury and skated this morning, will be a game-time decision.

- Noel Acciari is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play tonight.

- Tristan Jarry will start in goal. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 5, 2024

Acciari, 32, had 15:09 of ice time during the Penguins' 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10 centre was signed to a three-year, $6 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in the off-season and has three goals and five points in 45 games this season.

Additionally, forward Jansen Harkins will be a game-time decision against the Blue Jackets.

The 6-foot-2 centre left Sunday's game with an upper-body injury but participated in the morning skate.

Harkins has four assists in 42 games this season.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in net against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Jarry has lost his last two starts and has a 17-19-4 record this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average.

The Rangers assigned forward Alex Belzile to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Alex Belzile has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) March 5, 2024

Belzile, 32, has yet to play a game with the Rangers this season after signing a two-year, $1.55 million deal in the off-season.

He has 14 goals and 37 points in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders placed defenceman Scott Mayfield on long-term injured reserve on Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

#Isles Injury Updates: Scott Mayfield has been placed on LTIR (lower body) and is out indefinitely. Hudson Fasching has been removed from the team’s IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 5, 2024

Mayfield, 31, last appeared on Feb. 22 during a 4-0 shutout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has five assists in 41 games this season.

The Islanders have also activated forward Hudson Fasching from the injured reserve list.

Fasching, 28, missed the team's last 12 games with an undisclosed illness.

He has three goals and eight points in 35 games this season.