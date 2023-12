Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators D Artem Zub was not seen at practice today, per TSN's Claire Hanna.

Defenseman Artem Zub is not at #Sens skate. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 30, 2023

Zub, 28, has played in 24 games for the Senators this season, posting two goals and ten points.

Meanwhile, D Thomas Chabot was seen taking the ice in a regular contact jersey at practice, indicating that he's close to making his return from a lower-body injury that landed him on Injured Reserve on December 7th.

Thomas Chabot is back practicing in a normal jersey playing with Jake Sanderson. #Sens pic.twitter.com/SX71344bQD — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 30, 2023

Chabot, 26, was able to practice on Friday, but was wearing a non-contact jersey when he took the ice.

The Canadian defenceman has appeared in just 9 games played this season due to injury

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT .

F Kyle Connor was seen skating in a non-contact jersey this morning, per TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Kyle Connor was skating in a non-contact jersey this morning, only 20 days after suffering a right knee injury with a 6-8 week recovery timeline.



We’ll have more info on Connor in our #TSN broadcast, starting at 12:30 Central in Jets viewing region. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/HYobAiwmjx — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 30, 2023

Connor, 27, suffered a right-knee injury on December 10, and was placed on Injured Reserve by the team just three days later.

In 26 games played this season, the American winger has scored 17 goals while adding 11 assists.

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild today at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.