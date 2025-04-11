Trent Frederic's status for Game 1 of the playoffs remains uncertain, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday.

The 27-year-old forward will miss another game on Friday night when the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks with an ankle injury.

Knoblauch indicated that Frederic isn't currently skating, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Frederic has appeared in a single game for the team since his acquisition from the Boston Bruins on March 4.

His lone appearance for the Oilers came in an Apr. 5 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He played a total of 13 shifts for 7:10 of ice time.

In 58 games this season, his seventh in the NHL, Frederic has eight goals and seven assists.

After Friday's game with the Sharks, the Oilers close out the regular season with a visit to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday and a home date with the Kings on Monday.