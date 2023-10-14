Betting the first weekend of the NHL season requires reconsidering prior impressions while still working off last season’s data. Yeah, Connor Hellebuyck was miserable in his first outing this season, the Seattle Kraken couldn’t find the back of the net, and Connor McDavid looked stoppable – but what about last season?

I think better times are on the horizon, and I’m looking for two of last season’s postseason teams, as well as the NHL’s best player, to regain their footing.

Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets

Saturday October 14 – 4:00 PM ET

Hockey can be an unfair game. Statistically speaking, Winnipeg had the best offensive performance in their season opener and Florida had the best defensive effort in theirs, yet both teams have no points to show for it.

Three big factors will determine who wins on Saturday. First, can the Jets’ breakout consistently exit the zone cleanly against the Panthers’ forecheck? The Jets are focused on beating teams with their speed and moving the puck quickly to get on the attack.

Against the Calgary Flames, the Jets successfully chipped the puck forward and utilized the stretch pass to give their skaters the opportunity to attack with speed through the middle of the ice. But the Panthers will offer a lot of resistance to that strategy.

Against the Minnesota Wild, back pressure from the Panthers’ forwards enabled their defencemen to be very aggressive in the neutral zone, suffocating the rush with tight gaps. To prevent the puck from reaching the middle zone, the Florida defencemen unapologetically stepped up on the pinch to hold pucks in the offensive zone.

Another area of contention: Can the Jets get sufficient goaltending? This offseason, Hellebuyck signed a healthy contract extension to ensure he spends the rest of his prime in Winnipeg. He was awful on Wednesday, the primary reason the Jets lost against the Flames.

As of this writing, only fellow goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Ilya Samsonov have worse Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) than Hellebuyck. But I don’t see him registering another bad performance because usually the guy is dynamite. For instance, if you rank the 25 best individual season performances among goaltenders of the last four years in GSAx, Hellebuyck holds four of the 25 spots (2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20). Last season, only three goaltenders were better in GSAx.

Adding to the challenge of facing Hellebuyck after he had such a miserable game is the fact that the Panthers will be without crucial contributors to their offence. Forward Sam Bennett and defencemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are all out with injuries, and against Minnesota their absence was glaring. Florida spreads out Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Reinhart to provide offence on three separate lines, but the Panthers’ defensive group also was a source of secondary scoring for Florida last season, and it was distinctly weaker on Thursday.

Finally, the Panthers were notoriously undisciplined last season, and having surrendered four power plays to the Wild in their first game, it looks like that issue is still present. While the Jets didn’t score on the power play in on Wednesday, they did look extremely dangerous on the man advantage.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t lose Florida the game on Thursday, but he also didn’t look all that sharp and was aided by a little puck luck. If the Panthers are undisciplined, they could get in a hole with a few Jets power-play goals, and they lack the personnel to claw their way back.

Pick: Jets Moneyline -128

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

Saturday October 14 – 8:00 PM ET

Scoring has been in short supply for the Kraken and Blues entering Saturday. Between the two of them, they have played a total of three games and combined for two goals. This scoring drought is an especially sharp departure for the Kraken, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals last season, scoring a whopping 10 more goals than the Boston Bruins, who ranked second. Not coincidentally, the Kraken had a 10.34 shooting percentage (the Blues ranked third last year). But so far this year, regression is getting its revenge.

It sounds crazy to say, but Saturday is close to a must-win game for Seattle. FanDuel has the Kraken’s odds of making the playoffs at +114. Starting off the season with three straight losses would make Seattle’s playoff odds distressingly long.

Fortunately for Seattle, St. Louis isn’t a bad opponent to draw for a critical game. In their first game against the Stars, the Blues showcased that they are a one-line team (the Jordan Kyrou line) except for the sporadic Brandon Saad transition chance.

The Blues defensive group looks like a strength, but sometimes when they spearhead rushes their defencemen spit up the puck under pressure and allow counterattack chances by their foes. And in goal is Jordan Binnington, who can have a strong game, but then follow it up with a disastrous performance. Last season, among goaltenders who played 50 or more games, only Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso was worse in GSAx.

The most surprising thing from the Blues in their game against the Dallas Stars was that they did a shockingly good job bottling up the rush. Yes, Dallas was missing Roope Hintz, but the Blues’ defencemen gapped up and their forwards helped on the back-check. Still, in the latter stages of the game, the Stars’ defencemen started to join the transition attack and generate multiple great chances. Seattle should get its defencemen into the rush early and often.

The Kraken have a lot of speed, but this season that quickness hasn’t shown up enough, blunting their forecheck. Against the Nashville Predators, the Kraken could gain the offensive zone on a clean entry but lose possession because of poor decision-making or lack of support. Even if the Kraken lose the race on the retrieval, the Blues are shaky in their puck management, so Seattle should be able to force turnovers to create sustained offensive pressure.

Against the Blues, the Stars effectively used picks to create space. If the Kraken spread the Blues out and create some room using picks, they should be able to dismantle this Blues team.

The Kraken have more depth, which will help mitigate the disadvantage of playing on the road. They are faster and have better goaltending. And they have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. I’ll grab Seattle.

Pick: Kraken Moneyline -105

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday October 14 – 10:00 PM ET

The mood isn’t great in Edmonton these days. The Oilers got humiliated by a score of 8-1 in their opener against the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Jay Woodcroft called attention to his players sleepwalking through their first game, saying they lacked the “level of desperation and urgency needed to win.”

Getting swept by Vancouver to begin the season might render a full-blown crisis for Edmonton. To avoid that fate, all eyes will be looking for a forceful response from one player on Saturday.

Connor McDavid is the best player in the world, and if he is guilty of anything, it is sometimes deferring to others. Usually, the best scoring option for McDavid is, well, McDavid. To start the game against Vancouver, McDavid was a little too cute and unselfish with the puck, and once the Oilers started to unravel, he tried to take control, but it was too late. Still, McDavid finished the contest with five shot attempts and zero high-danger chances at all strengths. Shockingly pedestrian numbers for the century’s best player.

The Canucks’ defensive effort from last season can be broken into two parts. Initially under coach Bruce Boudreau, the Canucks were an abject disaster. Once Boudreau was fired and Rick Tocchet took over, the Canucks’ defensive metrics improved dramatically. That being said, the defensive group is thin and eminently exploitable by potent offensive teams. McDavid collected five goals and two assists against the Canucks last season, albeit all of them before Tocchet took over.

One thing the Canucks are determined to excel at under Tocchet is to play a power game, and against Edmonton they did a nice job forcing the Oilers to box them out and play below the goal line. But given the offensive burden on McDavid, I’m anticipating he doesn’t expend effort doing the dirty work on defence that could potentially sap his offensive efficacy. The Oilers need to be able to score at 5-on-5, and head-manning the puck to McDavid and allowing him to attack with speed is paramount.

McDavid hasn’t started the regular season by going goalless in consecutive games since his rookie season. I think he scores at least one on Saturday.

Pick: Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer -125