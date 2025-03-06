TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports interest in growing in Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy.

Dreger notes that Soucy, who is signed through next season at a cap hit $3.25 million, has a full no-trade clause and talks have not reached the level of approaching him about it, but teams are calling the Canucks with interest.

Soucy, 31, has three goals and 10 points in 59 games this season while averaging 18:22 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman is on the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million.

Drafted 137th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2013, Soucy has 26 goals and 84 points in 349 career games split between the Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Canucks.