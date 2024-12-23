NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his second two-goal game of the season against the New York Rangers and Jacob Markstrom had his second straight 12-save shutout to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 5-0 victory on Monday.

Timo Meier, Stefan Noesen and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey, which is 7-2-1 in December. Hughes added an assist on the last goal to post a three-point game.

Markstrom, who shut out the Penguins on Saturday, wasn't tested much. His best save came early in the third period on a shot from the left circle by Artemi Panarin.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Rangers, who have lost 13 of 17 games. Chris Kreider was a healthy scratch.

The game was feisty, with two fights and plenty more post-whistle pushing and shoving.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York looks lost on the ice. The power play was 0 for 4. The Rangers had two too many men on the ice in the second period and both resulted in power-play goals, two of the three for New Jersey. Their passing was atrocious.

Devils: New Jersey has been a well-oiled machine since early November, with a 16-6-1 record since a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 1. Hughes has 15 goals in 22 career games against the Rangers.

Key moment

Hughes' first goal at 4:29 of the first period set the tone and it was a little lucky. His shot from the left circle was deflected by recently acquired Rangers defenseman Will Borgen.

Key stats

This was the seventh straight game the Devils have allowed 20 shots or fewer, and Hughes now has points against the Rangers in 11 straight games.

Up next

The NHL starts its holiday break on Tuesday. The Rangers visit Tampa Bay on Saturday. New Jersey stays home and hosts Carolina on Friday night.

