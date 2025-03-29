OTTAWA - With three crucial games in the next 10 days between the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets — both fighting for a playoff spot — Saturday's matchup set the tone for the battles ahead.

The Senators took round one with a 3-2 win, but Columbus didn't do down without a gritty fight. The Blue Jackets were coming off a 7-6 shootout win the night before against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

The win allowed the Senators, who sit in the Eastern Conference's first wild-card playoff spot, to gain an eight-point lead on Columbus. The Montreal Canadiens, Blue Jackets and New York Rangers all have 75 points, but the Canadiens occupy the second wild-card spot for now.

Marchenkov pulled the Blue Jackets to within 3-2, beating Linus Ullmark — who turned away 29 shots — five-hole midway through the third to silence a boisterous Ottawa crowd.

The Senators took a 3-1 lead in the second when Daniil Tarasov, who made 24 saves, stopped Shane Pinto but Jake Sanderson, coming in hard, got a piece of the rebound.

Ridley Greig opened the scoring deftly tipping a Thomas Chabot point shot. Columbus tied it 31 seconds later with Boone Jenner burying a Zach Werenski shot. Jenner has five goals in his last four games.

Drake Batherson regained the lead for the Senators by grabbing a Dylan Cozens rebound and sweeping it under Tarasov for his 21st of the season.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The Senators had a strong net front presence and it paid off.

Blue Jackets: Despite playing the night before Columbus never let up, making it a one-goal game with nine minutes left in the third.

KEY MOMENT

Ullmark made a save on Dmitri Voronkov in the final minute of the first that proved to be crucial.

KEY STAT

Ottawa’s Shane Pinto played his 200th NHL game Saturday and picked up his 100th point with an assist on Ottawa’s third goal.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.