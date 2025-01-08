Winnipeg Jets top defenceman Josh Morrissey is feeling better after suffering a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and will be questionable for Thursday's practice.

Head coach Scott Arniel did not rule him out for Friday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The 29-year-old Canadian was injured in the first period when he fell and awkwardly crashed into the Winnipeg net. He took one shift in the second period before leaving for the rest of the night.

Prior to departing, Morrissey scored his fifth goal of the season on a rocket from just outside the left circle. He also scored Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, giving him goals in back-to-back games. He now has five goals and 38 points this season in 41 games played.

Morrissey was named to Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster last month.

Morrissey played a total of 12:24 Tuesday night as the Jets went on to win 5-2 with Connor Hellebuyck picking up his 300th win in net. Winnipeg will be back in action on Friday at home against the Kings and play a back-to-back against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.