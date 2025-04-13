Jets fall to Oilers after wrapping up Presidents' Trophy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat Winnipeg 4-1 on Sunday night, hours after the Jets wrapped up their first Presidents’ Trophy as NHL regular-season leader.

Winnipeg — at 55-22-4 with a game left — took the Presidents’ Trophy when Washington lost to Columbus earlier Sunday. Against the Oilers, the Jets rested star goalie Connor Hellebuyck along with Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, Neal Pionk and Luke Schenn.

Edmonton won its third straight to close within two points of first-round playoff opponent Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers and Kings will play in Edmonton on Monday night, with home-ice advantage yet to be determined.

Connor Brown, Adam Henrique and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his first start after missing eight games because of a head injury.

Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 35 shots.

The Oilers return home to face the Kings in a playoff preview Monday night. The Jets end the regular season at home against Anaheim on Wednesday night.

