CALGARY - Joel Hanley's first goal of the National Hockey League season at 13:26 of the third period was the game-winner on Sunday night as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney, with his first goal in 24 games, also scored for Calgary (27-21-8). The Flames snapped a three-game winless skid and moved to within one point of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Canucks lost 2-1 to the host Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli scored for San Jose (15-36-7). The last-place Sharks are winless in five and have dropped six straight on the road.

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf, who made 27 stops, finally recorded his 20th win after going winless in his previous four starts. He improved to 20-11-3 on the season.

At the other end, Alexandar Georgiev had 33 stops. He has lost six in a row, 12 of his last 13 starts, and he falls to 10-19-0 on the season.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Rooney gave Calgary the lead on his first goal and point since Dec. 10, knocking in a Ryan Lomberg rebound at 3:35.

Toffoli tied it 1:54 into the third period, swatting in his own rebound for his team-leading 21st goal.

TAKEAWAYS

Sharks: Celebrini's 18th goal moves him one ahead of Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov for the rookie lead. His team-leading six shots included a great chance on a second period power play, but as Wolf slid across he made the save with his trailing pad. Celebrini also put a shot off the crossbar in the third that would have given the Sharks the lead.

Flames: Kadri's 20th goal gives him three consecutive 20-goal seasons since signing with Calgary as a free agent. He's just the fourth player in the last 30 years to do that in his first three seasons with the Flames. The others were Sean Monahan (seven straight from 2013-14 to 2019-20), Daymond Langkow (four straight from 2005-06 to 2008-09) and Rene Bourque (three straight from 2008-09 to 2010-11).

KEY MOMENT

With the teams playing four aside, Hanley got a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and the defenceman ripped a shot over the blocker of Georgiev for his first goal since March 23 of last season. He had gone 31 games without scoring.

KEY STAT

Wolf, who grew up in Northern California, improved his career mark to 5-1-0 against San Jose.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Flames: Visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.