Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that veteran blueliner John Klingberg will make his Leafs' debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night when they open their season.

John Klingberg is in tonight, per Keefe.



Klingberg suffered an upper-body injury on Sept. 27 during preseason play.

The 31-year-native of Sweden signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Leafs this off-season.

Klingberg scored 10 goals and 23 assists over 67 games split between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild in 2022-23.

For his career, Klingberg has 81 goals and 326 assists over 619 games spent with the Dallas Stars, Ducks and Wild.