Ice Chips: Klingberg skates with Maple Leafs, won't play against Red Wings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran defenceman John Klingberg was one the ice Friday morning for the team's morning skate, but won't return for their game against the Detroit Red Wings later in the day in Sweden.
The 31-year-old sat out last Friday's game against the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Klingberg says the nagging injury is something he's dealt with in the past, but says he's starting to feel better.
Additionally, Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice, meaning he's the projected starter for Friday's game.
Maple Leafs Practice Lines
F
Knies-Matthews-Marner
Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander
Robertson-Domi-Jarnkok
McMann-Kampf-Gregor
Reaves
D
Rielly-Brodie
Giordano-McCabe
Benoit-Lagesson
Timmins-Klingberg
G
Samsonov
Woll
Jones
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who suffered a broken hand in late October, continued his recovery followed the team's practice in Sweden on Friday.
Claude Giroux and Joonas Korpisalo did not practice due to maintenance days.
Senators Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko
Joseph-Stützle-Highmore
Kubalic-Jarventie-Batherson
Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen
D
Sanderson-Zub
Chychrun-JBD
Brannstrom-Hamonic
Kleven-Larsson
Detroit Red Wings
Alex Lyon will get the start between the pipes for the Red Wings against the Maple Leafs on Friday.