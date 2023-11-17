Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Veteran defenceman John Klingberg was one the ice Friday morning for the team's morning skate, but won't return for their game against the Detroit Red Wings later in the day in Sweden.

The 31-year-old sat out last Friday's game against the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Klingberg says the nagging injury is something he's dealt with in the past, but says he's starting to feel better.

John Klingberg says the ailment that is bothering him is something he’s dealt with in his career. He’s feeling better but not good enough to play tonight. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) November 17, 2023

Additionally, Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice, meaning he's the projected starter for Friday's game.

Ilya Samsonov is off the ice first and is the projected starter tonight against the Red Wings. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) November 17, 2023

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

F

Knies-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Robertson-Domi-Jarnkok

McMann-Kampf-Gregor

Reaves

D

Rielly-Brodie

Giordano-McCabe

Benoit-Lagesson

Timmins-Klingberg

G

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who suffered a broken hand in late October, continued his recovery followed the team's practice in Sweden on Friday.

Once again today, Thomas Chabot watches practice and waits. When main practice ends, his conditioning and rehab begins as he continues to recover from a broken hand. pic.twitter.com/pZO2haZ8Nh — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 17, 2023

Claude Giroux and Joonas Korpisalo did not practice due to maintenance days.

Senators Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko

Joseph-Stützle-Highmore

Kubalic-Jarventie-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-Larsson

Alex Lyon will get the start between the pipes for the Red Wings against the Maple Leafs on Friday.