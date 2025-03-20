NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 3:20 left to play to lift the Calgary Flames to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov and Nazem Kadri also had goals for Calgary, which erased a two-goal deficit in the third period with four unanswered goals for its second straight road win.

Rookie Dustin Wolfe made 26 saves in the victory.

Nico Hischier recorded a goal and an assist for the Devils, extending his points streak to five straight games. Erik Haula and Paul Cotter also scored and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

With the Flames trailing 3-2, Miromanov tied it with his second goal of the season on assists from Blake Coleman and Joel Farabee with 4:20 left. Huberdeau’s unassisted snap shot one minute later put Calgary up with his 26th goal of the season.

Kadri closed it out for the Flames with an empty-netter with 12 seconds left.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary has shown resilience on its East Coast road trip, winning 2-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before the comeback against the Devils. The Flames are in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Devils: This was New Jersey's first regulation loss this season after leading while entering the third period. It's also the fourth time the Devils allowed four third-period goals, three times since the Four Nations Face-Off in February.

Key moment

New Jersey managed just four shots on goal in the third period compared to 15 from Calgary.

Key stat

The Devils are 4-3 since Jack Hughes suffered a season-ending separated shoulder on March 5.

Up next

Flames: End their four-game road trip at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Devils: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the second game of a three-game homestand.

—

