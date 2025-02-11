Jordan Binnington worked in Team Canada's starter's net on Tuesday as the team prepares for their opening game at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden.

Head coach Jon Cooper has not yet revealed who will start Wednesday's game, but said Monday he would tell the goaltenders of his decision that night.

Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens are the three goaltenders Canada has chosen to roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cooper did reveal Monday that he does not intend to use a rotation for the tournament.

“It’s not like World Championships where there’s a whole bunch of prelim games and you can put guys in and out,” Cooper said. “I think for everybody, that includes forwards, defensemen, everybody, this is it. You lose your first game, now what? And so, everybody’s here to perform and everybody’s going to try to do their best.

“And as a coaching staff, if we don’t feel it’s getting done, then we’ll make a change. But it’s not like anybody can’t do it; somebody’s got to be put in the net first, but I don’t see it being a rotation.”

Binnington won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues, and has a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season. He holds a 15-9-4 record through 39 games.

Hill, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup in Vegas, has a 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Montembeault, with an 18-21-3 record this season, has a .897 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA.

Binnington is the oldest of the three options at 31, with Hill and Montembeault both set to turn 29 later this year.

Crosby moves to the wing

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby practiced on the wing alongside centre Nathan MacKinnon and winger Mark Stone on Tuesday, a day before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby participated in the team's first practice on Monday, and told reporters afterwards he is 'good to go' for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was on the same line during Monday's practice, but was playing his regular position at centre.

The 37-year-old Crosby's status had been in question due to an upper-body injury, but the veteran declared himself good to go on Monday.