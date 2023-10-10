Ice Chips: Norris skates with Sens in regular jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Star centre Josh Norris, who missed the team's entire preseason as he continues to battle back from a shoulder injury suffered last season, skated with the Senators on Tuesday morning, the day before their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Norris practiced on a line with Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic while forward Zack MacEwen missed the skate and is considered day-to-day.
Norris played only eight games during the 2022-23 season and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. Norris "tweaked" something in his shoulder in mid-September during a skate ahead of training camp.
The 24-year-old from Michigan is entering the second season of an eight-year, $63.6 million contract.
Norris scored two goals and one assist over eight games with the Sens last year, his fourth year with the club after they acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in September 2018 as part of the Erik Karlsson blockbuster trade.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Noah Gregor, signed by the Leafs to a professional tryout ahead of training camp, continued skating with the team in a regular jersey at practice on Wednesday and is expected to sign an official contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines
F
Bertuzzi -Matthews - Marner
Domi - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok
Gregor - Kampf - Reaves
D
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Klingberg
Giordano - Liljegren
Cowan, McMann
G
Samsonov
Woll
Pittsburgh Penguins
Veteran forward Jake Guentzel will be in the lineup for Pittsburgh's season opener against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.
Guentzel, who underwent off-season ankle surgery, scored 36 goals with 37 assists over 78 games with the Penguins last season.