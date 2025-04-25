Judge declares mistrial in London hockey case

London, Ont. – Justice Maria Carroccia has declared a mistrial in the trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

A mistrial is a trial that is not successfully completed due to a significant error or problem that prevents a fair verdict from being reached.

Justice Carroccia ruled that media may report on her ruling but may not publish more details about the decision. A media consortium is challenging that publication ban.

A new trial is scheduled to begin later today with a new jury of 14 members.

Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart and charged with sexually assaulting a woman identified in court documents as E.M. in June 2018 at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event. McLeod faces a second sexual assault charge as a party to the offence.

The defendants have pled not guilty.

More to come.