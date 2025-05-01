Juror illness pauses London hockey trial

Content advisory: This article includes allegations of sexual assault

London, Ont.– The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team did not hear testimony on Thursday because one of the jurors was ill, Justice Maria Carroccia told the court.

“We cannot sit today and hear evidence,” Justice Carroccia said Thursday morning. “I anticipate the juror will be back tomorrow.”

Washington Capitals forward Taylor Raddysh, who was a member of Canada’s 2018 team, is scheduled to continue his testimony on Friday. Raddysh has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman referred to in court records as E.M. in June 2018 at a London, Ont., hotel. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. The players have pleaded not guilty.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Raddysh testified via Zoom from Arlington Va., that he does not remember much about the evening of the alleged incident, when he and his Team Canada teammates were in London for a golf and gala event.