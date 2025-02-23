NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored at 9:11 of the third period to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Justin Barron also scored and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators, winners of two straight.

Sam Malinski scored and Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves for Colorado, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Nearing the midway point of the third, Luke Schenn’s slap shot from the right side missed wide and caromed off the end boards and onto the tape of Marchessault’s stick just off the left post.

Marchessault has points in four straight.

Malinski scored the game’s first goal at 1:15 of the second period on a one-timer off of an assist from Jonathan Drouin.

The goal was Malinski’s second of the season and first in 39 games.

Barron answered 30 seconds later for the Predators.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado began the post 4 Nations Face-Off portion of their schedule in the Western Conference’s top wild card position. They entered Saturday four points behind the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars in the tight Central Division.

Predators: Saros has struggled for most of this season, but was strong against the high-powered Avalanche offense. Far out of playoff contention, if the Predators look to make a push, they will need more outstanding performances out of Saros.

Key moment

Late in the third and with the Avalanche pushing to get the equalizer, Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen was called for a double-minor for high sticking leaving the Avalanche shorthanded the rest of the game.



Key stat

Saros had lost his previous five decisions and was sharp all game with the Avalanche nearly doubling up the Predators in shots on goal.

Up next

The Avalanche head to St. Louis on Sunday to face the Blues while the Predators host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl