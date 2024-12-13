VANCOUVER — Kevin Lankinen stopped all 27 shots he faced on Thursday, backstopping the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers.

The win marked the Finnish goalie's third shutout of the season and sixth of his NHL career.

Jake DeBrusk, Brock Boeser, Danton Heinen and Carson Soucy scored for the Canucks (15-8-5), while Max Sasson, Teddy Blueger, Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each contributed a pair of assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for the Panthers (18-10-2), who lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 25.

Miller returned to Vancouver's lineup after missing nearly four weeks for personal reasons.

The loss ended Florida's seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and marked the first time this season the defending Stanley Cup champions were held without a goal.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Defenceman Derek Forbort also returned to a Vancouver lineup that has been riddled with injuries and absences this season. All-star goalie Thatcher Demko made his first start of the campaign on Tuesday, leaving blueliner Filip Hronek (lower body) as the lone Canuck on the injured-reserve list.

Panthers: It's not often the Panthers' offence sputters. Florida came into Thursday's game ranked fifth in the league in goals for with an average of 3.66 per game. The visitors also entered with the fifth-best power play in the NHL (27.4 per cent) but went scoreless on two man-advantages.

KEY MOMENT

Lankinen was tested several times, including a Panthers' power play midway through the second. The netminder snatched Sam Bennett's shot out of the air at the 10:53 mark and held on tight to preserve the clean sheet.

KEY STAT

The Panthers outshot the Canucks 27-19 but struggled at times to hold on to the puck, committing 19 giveaways across the game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Continue a six-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Boston Bruins.

Panthers: Visit the Flames in Calgary on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.