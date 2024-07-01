TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Seattle Kraken have signed defenceman Brandon Montour to a seven-year contract worth $50 million.

Montour, 30, recorded eight goals and 33 points in 66 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

He added three goals and 11 points in 24 playoff games to lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman is coming off a three-year, $10.5 million deal he signed in July of 2021.

Montour was acquired by the Panthers from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a draft pick in April of 2021.

Drafted 55th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2014, Montour has 66 goals and 252 points in 520 career games split between the Ducks, Sabres, and Panthers.

The Brantford, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia, taking home a silver medal.