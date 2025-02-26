SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal on a backhander with 7:48 left and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Clayton Keller scored in the second period and Karel Vejmelka finished with 21 saves to help Utah get its fifth win in seven games, including its third straight at home for the first time. Keller has a team-high 33 points in 29 home games.

Seth Jones scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots. The Blackhawks have lost four straight (0-3-1) and seven of eight (1-5-2).

Jones’ power play goal opened the scoring for Chicago with 6:26 left in the first period. Keller finally got Utah on the board when he tied it with 44 seconds remaining in the second.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Chicago dominated on the penalty kill, going 5 for 5 against Utah after coming in 10th in the NHL at 80.8%.

Utah: After registering just eight shots on goal in the first, Utah had 28 over the final two periods.

Key moment

Crouse gave Utah its first lead of the game with his backhand shot that proved the eventual game winner.

Key stat

Chicago fell to 0-6-1 this season when tied after two periods.

Up Next

Blackhawks play at Vegas on Thursday, and Utah hosts Minnesota.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl