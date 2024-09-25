Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of Wednesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced.

The severity of his injury has not yet been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

Doughty crashed hard into the boards during a puck battle with Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson and remained down on the ice holding his left leg.

The 34-year-old was attended to by team training staff before he was assisted to the bench by teammates and straight to the dressing room without putting any weight down on the left side.

The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game after the incident.

Doughty appeared in all 82 games last season for the Kings and posted 15 goals and 35 assists with a plus-15 rating.

He also skated in five playoff games, scoring twice with one helper.

The London, Ontario native was selected second overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings and has spent his entire 16-season career with the franchise.

He was a member of the 2011-12 and 2013-14 Stanley Cup-winning teams.