The Los Angeles Kings and Jim Hiller hope to finalize an agreement by the end of the day keeping him on as head coach, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that the deal is not 100 per-cent done as of now.

Hiller was named as interim head coach on Feb. 2 after Todd McLellan was dismissed. McLellan was in his fifth season with the Kings, but the team had gone 3-7-5 in January and dropped to the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

In 34 games under Hiller, Los Angeles went 21-12-1 but bowed out in five games in the first round of the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 54-year-old had joined the Kings as an assistant coach in July 2022 and spent two seasons in the role.

Hiller previously served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2019-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19) and Detroit Red Wings (2014-15).