The Los Angeles Kings and restricted free agent forward Arthur Kaliyev have agreed to a one-year, $825,000 deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Kaliyev, 22, is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Kings in June of 2020.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded seven goals and 15 points in 51 games with the Kings this season and did not appear in the playoffs.

Kaliyev was brought up in trade rumours throughout the 2023-24 season after being a healthy scratch on numerous occasions.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Kings in 2019, Kaliyev has 35 goals and 71 points in 188 career games.

Kaliyev represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, leading his country to a gold medal in 2021.