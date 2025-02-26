After the Nashville Predators fell 4-1 to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, veteran defenceman Luke Schenn sounded off on the team's offensive struggles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a group like this that literally can’t score a goal," Schenn said.

The loss was the eighth for Nashville in their past 10 games, and at 47 points on the season (20-30-7), the team ranks ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks in the entire NHL.

Scoring woes have plagued the team the entire season. Their 147 goals on the year rank ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks (146).

"Our defensive game is not there, but at least you catch the odd break and get the puck in the net. It’s been hard to come by," Schenn added.

The results are a stark contrast to the expectations coming into the season for Nashville. The team spent more than $100 million in free agency over the off-season, adding star forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, as well as defenceman Brady Skjei.

"I want to bring the Stanley Cup to Nashville," new general manager Barry Trotz said before the season. "I always wanted to do it as a coach, and I think I failed, so I've got a responsibility to arm my coach with as many tools as possible to bring a cup here," Trotz said.

"The priority was to add some more offence to our team, especially our forward group, and I think we were able to do that, obviously, getting two 40 goal scorers," said Trotz.

After Nashville finished 10th in the NHL at 3.24 goals per game last season, they've sunk to 2.57 this year.

Stamkos' production has suffered a steep drop, going from 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning a year ago to 17 goals and 33 points in 57 games this year.

Marchessault is also having a down season. He had 42 goals in 82 games a year ago but has plummeted to 18 goals in 57 this year.

"You don't even know what to say anymore as far as the overall team game, it's ... nothing's easy, obviously," Schenn said.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have scored three or more goals just twice. They've been shut out eight times this year, and have scored two or fewer goals 32 times in their 57 games on the campaign.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching on March 7, and trade talks swirling around multiple Predators - three of which sit on the TSN Trade Bait board - Schenn reiterated that the team can still find positives in staying together as a unit.

"If there's one thing to take out of it ... is that we had some passion," said Schenn. "Obviously trying to do the best we could sticking up for each other and that's pretty much all there is to say I guess."

The Predators return to action on Thursday in a tough test against the Winnipeg Jets, in a game that viewers in Winnipeg can watch on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT.