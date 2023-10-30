Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs defence Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for practice Monday morning after leaving Saturday's overtime loss to the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury.

Appears he’ll miss a second straight game on Tuesday against Kings @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 30, 2023

The 24-year-old Swede has one assist over eight games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Jake McCabe was not at practice and it appears he'll miss a second straight game with the groin injury suffered last week when the Los Angeles Kings pay a visit to Toronto on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Jarnkrok-Matthews-Marner

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Kampf-Domi

Gregor-Holmberg-Reaves

D

Rielly-Brodie

Giordano-Liljegren

Lagesson-Klingberg

G

Woll Samsonov

Forward Erik Haula was not at practice on Monday as he was taking a maintenance day while forward Justin Dowling was assigned to the American Hockey League.