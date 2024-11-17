Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse during Saturday's overtime win in Toronto.

The incident occurred at the 2:41 mark of the second period when Reaves caught Nurse with a high hit as the latter was attempting to carry the puck out from behind the net.

Nurse struggled to get to his feet and was bleeding on the play, The team announced he would not return to the game as Reaves was ejected and received a five-minute major penalty for an illegal check to the head and a game misconduct.

"It's a dangerous play," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after the game. "(Reaves) has got to know that Nursey doesn't see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn't. It's tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that.

"Dangerous play."

Reaves has been suspended three times for a total of six games in his NHL career. The 37-year-old winger has one assist in 15 games this season.